Washington would require county treasurers to provide an extension of 2021 property tax payments to some businesses that have faced financial hardship because of the novel coronavirus pandemic under a bill passed by the House of Representatives.H.B. 1332, which the House passed Friday in a 96-1 vote, would allow a property tax extension for businesses that can provide the country treasurer with proof of a 25% decline in revenue in 2020 compared with 2019. The county treasurer would be required to provide the qualifying business with a payment plan for its 2021 property tax liability.If enacted, the bill would take immediate effect.The bill is in the state Senate.

