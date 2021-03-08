This article has been saved to your Favorites!

Taxpayer Advocate Sees Over 2K Virus Aid Cases, TIGTA Says

By Theresa Schliep · March 8, 2021, 5:19 PM EST

The Taxpayer Advocacy Service opened more than 2,800 cases in 2020 related to the pandemic relief law that authorized direct payments to individuals, the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration said in a report released Monday.

The Internal Revenue Service's Taxpayer Advocacy Service, or TAS, opened more than 2,800 cases to look into issues related to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act  in the 2020 fiscal year, TIGTA said in the report dated Thursday. These cases include issues with missing economic impact payments and payments that were the incorrect amount, according to the report, which didn't provide any recommendations to the agency.

The agency's watchdog also found that the TAS appropriately declined to accept taxpayer issues that solely involved economic impact payments until August 2020, as employees at TAS up to that point were not able to address direct payment issues on individual taxpayer accounts. 

--Editing by Leah Bennett.

