By Jaqueline McCool ·

Hawaii would give tax penalty and interest relief to small businesses struggling financially due to the novel coronavirus pandemic under resolutions introduced in the state Senate.S.C.R. 64 and S.R. 46, which Sen. Laura Acasio, D-Hilo, introduced Friday, would waive interest and penalties on late tax payments from small businesses that can show they have suffered financial hardship due to the pandemic. It would be up to the state's Director of Taxation to approve requests for relief from small businesses, according to the resolutions.--Editing by Leah Bennett.

For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.