Senate Bill Would Expand Charity Write-Off For Non-Itemizers

By Theresa Schliep · March 10, 2021, 7:47 PM EST

A bill introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives would increase the value of the charitable contribution deduction for people who don't itemize their taxes but are currently allowed to claim $300 in such deductions under pandemic relief law.

The Universal Giving Pandemic Response and Recovery Act, introduced Tuesday by Rep. Chris Pappas, D-N.H., would expand the charitable contribution deduction so that people who itemize their taxes can deduct charitable donations up to one-third of the value of the standard deduction, which is currently $4,000 for individuals. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act  allows people who don't itemize their deductions to claim up to $300 in charitable contribution deductions. 

Usually, people who claim the standard deduction cannot claim below-the-line deductions, such as tax breaks for charitable giving. The bill expanding the charitable contribution deduction would apply to tax years starting in 2021 and 2022. 

--Editing by Leah Bennett.

