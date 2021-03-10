Senate Bill Would Expand Charity Write-Off For Non-Itemizers

The Universal Giving Pandemic Response and Recovery Act, introduced Tuesday by Rep. Chris Pappas, D-N.H., would expand the charitable contribution deduction so that people who itemize their taxes can deduct charitable donations up to one-third of the value of the standard deduction, which is currently $4,000 for individuals. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act allows people who don't itemize their deductions to claim up to $300 in charitable contribution deductions.
Usually, people who claim the standard deduction cannot claim below-the-line deductions, such as tax breaks for charitable giving. The bill expanding the charitable contribution deduction would apply to tax years starting in 2021 and 2022.
--Editing by Leah Bennett.
