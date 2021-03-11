Ill. Senate OKs Monthly Sales Tax Payments For Restaurants

By Jaqueline McCool ·

Illinois would allow certain restaurants and bars to pay sales taxes monthly instead of four times a month as a response to the novel coronavirus pandemic under a bill that passed the state Senate.S.B. 104, which the Senate passed unanimously on Wednesday, would allow food service and drinking establishments to choose whether they wish to file monthly returns. Under the proposed schedule, returns would need to be filed on or before the 20th of each month instead of the current schedule, which requires returns by the seventh, 15th, 22nd and last day of the month.If enacted, the monthly return option would be available Feb. 1 through Dec. 31.The bill was introduced Feb. 3 by Sen. Sara Feigenholt, D-Chicago, and is now in the House of Representatives.--Editing by Vincent Sherry.

