Texas Bill Would Allow Property Tax Installments Amid Virus

Texas would allow some residential property owners to pay property tax in installments if the novel coronavirus pandemic has affected the building residents' ability to pay rent under a bill in the state House of Representatives.H.B. 3490, which Rep. Joe Deshotel, D-Beaumont, introduced Wednesday, would allow property tax payments owed on residential property where tenants have defaulted on payments because of the pandemic to be paid over 11 or 17 monthly installments. To qualify, the taxpayer must pay the first installment of property tax before the delinquency date and attach a notice and a signed affidavit stating the payments will be made in monthly installments.If enacted, the bill would take effect Sept. 1 and expire Jan. 1, 2024.--Editing by Vincent Sherry.

