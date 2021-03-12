This article has been saved to your Favorites!

Minn. Bill Would Give Tax Relief To Entertainment Venues

By Jaqueline McCool · March 12, 2021, 2:27 PM EST

Minnesota would provide tax relief through credits, sales tax exemptions and refunds to entertainment venues as a response to the financial impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic under a bill in the state Senate.

S.B. 1935, which Sen. Karin Housley, R-Stillwater, introduced Wednesday, would provide tax relief to entertainment venues that derived at least 33% of 2019 income from ticket sales and live events, have 60 or fewer full-time employees and have not been able to operate at over 25% capacity due to the pandemic.

The venues would be able to claim a property tax credit for an unspecified amount, according to the bill. Venues would also be exempt from sales tax on purchases of admission and would be eligible for a refund of sales tax paid in 2020.

The bill would also provide grants to eligible venues. Qualifying businesses would be eligible for grants of 25% of their gross revenue up to $500,000.

--Editing by Vincent Sherry. 

