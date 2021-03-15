Ore. Agency Asks Filers To Delay Acting On Federal Tax Relief

The state Department of Revenue recommended in a Friday statement that taxpayers affected by the passage of the American Rescue Plan delay amending or filing their returns. The act, which exempts up to $10,200 of unemployment benefits received in 2020 per individual as part of a broader plan to address the effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic, was signed by President Joe Biden on Thursday.
Once the IRS provides guidance on how to address the "unique change in law made in the middle of tax filing season," the department will provide further guidance on its website, it said.
--Editing by Neil Cohen.
For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.