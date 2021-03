This article has been saved to your Favorites

By Jaqueline McCool ·

Pennsylvania would freeze school property tax rates at 2020 levels for one year as a response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, under a bill introduced in the state Senate.S.B. 380, which Sen. Wayne Fontana, D-Pittsburgh, introduced Friday, would provide pandemic-related tax relief for property owners by not increasing property tax rates from Jan. 1, 2020, through Dec. 31, 2020.If enacted, the bill would take effect 60 days later.--Editing by Robert Rudinger.

