Minn. Bill Would Defer Property Tax For COVID-Hit Businesses

Minnesota businesses temporarily closed in 2020 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic could apply for a deferral of 2022 and 2023 commercial property tax, under a bill in the state House of Representatives.H.F. 2212, which Rep. Frank Hornstein, DFL-Minneapolis, introduced Monday, would allow businesses required to temporarily close during the pandemic to apply to the state commissioner of revenue for a deferral of 2022 and 2023 property tax. The deferral would be treated as a lien against the property, according to the bill. Repayment for 2022 tax would begin in 2032, and repayment of 2023 tax would begin in 2033.--Editing by Vincent Sherry.

