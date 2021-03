Iowa Agency Outlines Expanded Fed. Contribution Deduction

By Abraham Gross ·

Iowa fully conforms to federal tax code changes under coronavirus relief legislation that increased charitable contribution limits for purposes of tax deductions, the state Department of Revenue explained in guidance on state conformity to federal tax laws.In guidance issued Thursday, the department explained that the state fully conforms to the expanded contribution deduction enacted in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act for tax years beginning on or after Jan. 1, 2020.The latest release builds offin July by adding that the state will not adopt the increased contribution limit for qualified cash contributions and contributions of food inventory for tax years beginning before 2020.The guidance also elaborates on federal modifications to the deductibility of expenses paid with loans under the Paycheck Protection Program and state conformity with various other tax changes.--Editing by Vincent Sherry.

For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.