Idaho Will Exclude Forgiven Small-Biz Virus Loans From Tax

H.B. 251, which Republican Gov. Brad Little signed March 18, will exclude amounts granted under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act , along with forgiven Paycheck Protection Program loan amounts, from state income. The bill also excludes amounts given as part of the emergency rental assistance program from state income.
The bill was introduced Feb. 25 by the House Revenue and Taxation Committee and will take retroactive effect to Jan. 1.
