By Jaqueline McCool ·

New York businesses with 500 or fewer employees would be able to claim an income tax credit for the cost of purchasing personal protective equipment for employees during the coronavirus pandemic, under a bill introduced in the state Senate.S.B. 5932, introduced Tuesday by Sen. Kevin Parker, D-Brooklyn, would allow a business to claim a credit for up to $5,000 of the cost of purchasing personal protective equipment for employees, including masks, gloves and face shields. The credit could be carried forward, according to the bill.If enacted, the bill would take immediate effect.--Editing by Neil Cohen.

