Ohio, Ga., Ark. Conform To Federal Tax Deadline Extension

In statements issued between March 18 and Wednesday, the tax agencies for the states said they would join other states in granting filers just over a month past the traditional deadline of April 15. This follows the Internal Revenue Service's decision last week to extend deadlines in light of the coronavirus pandemic and recent tax changes in the American Rescue Plan Act .
The agencies said they will automatically extend tax filing and payment deadlines for individual income tax while noting that quarterly estimated payments are still due April 15. Additionally, the Arkansas tax agency said it will extend the deadlines for S corporations, fiduciaries and estates, partnerships and composite returns.
--Editing by Vincent Sherry.
