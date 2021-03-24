IRS, Treasury Sending Second Batch Of 37M Virus Payments

The second batch of payments totaled nearly $83 million and is being distributed using direct deposit, paper checks and prepaid debit cards, the agencies said in statements. Treasury and the IRS have sent a total of 127 million payments authorized by the American Rescue Plan Act , which was signed by President Joe Biden on March 11 and authorized $1,400 payments for individuals and $2,400 for couples below certain income thresholds, plus additional funds for children.
The payments began processing on Friday, Treasury and the IRS said.
