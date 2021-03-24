This article has been saved to your Favorites!

IRS, Treasury Sending Second Batch Of 37M Virus Payments

By Theresa Schliep · March 24, 2021, 6:57 PM EDT

The Internal Revenue Service and U.S. Department of the Treasury have begun sending out a second batch of 37 million economic impact payments under the latest coronavirus relief legislation, the agencies said on Wednesday.

The second batch of payments totaled nearly $83 million and is being distributed using direct deposit, paper checks and prepaid debit cards, the agencies said in statements. Treasury and the IRS have sent a total of 127 million payments authorized by the American Rescue Plan Act , which was signed by President Joe Biden on March 11 and authorized $1,400 payments for individuals and $2,400 for couples below certain income thresholds, plus additional funds for children.

The payments began processing on Friday, Treasury and the IRS said. 

--Editing by Vincent Sherry. 

