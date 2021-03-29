IRS Delays Deadlines For Retirement, Health Savings Accounts

The IRS has extended the deadline for making contributions to retirement accounts, including traditional and Roth individual retirement accounts, from April 15 to May 17, the agency said in a notice. It has also extended the deadline for contributions to health savings accounts and other health care accounts to May 17, the IRS said.
People also have until May 17 to claim refunds for the 2017 tax year, the agency said. There's ordinarily an April 15 deadline for claiming tax refunds within a three-year window before the money becomes property of the federal government.
But the IRS said in its guidance that the April 15 deadline for estimated tax payments remains unchanged.
On March 17, the IRS extended individual tax deadlines from April 15 to May 17 in light of the pandemic and recent changes made to tax law by the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act . The agency said Monday that interest won't start running on any interest or penalties until after the extended May 17 deadline.
--Editing by Neil Cohen.
For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.