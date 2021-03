House Bill Would Nix Virus Bill's Bar On State Tax Cuts

By Theresa Schliep ·

A House bill released Monday would eliminate a provision in recent pandemic relief law that would allow the federal government to withhold funds from states that lower their taxes.The State Tax Freedom Act, introduced by Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, would repeal the provision barring states from cutting taxes if they receive relief funds from the American Rescue Plan Act . That legislation, signed March 11 by President Joe Biden,in relief for states butfrom using the funds to cut taxes. States that don't comply with the provision would be required to repay funds equal to the amount of tax cuts they gaveTreasury Secretary Janet Yellen, in response to aof Republican attorneys general that urged her to interpret the provision narrowly,that states can still enact tax cuts as long as they're not offset by federal funds.On Thursday, Arizona sued the U.S. Department of the Treasury over the provision,threatens state sovereignty.--Additional reporting by Abraham Gross, James Nani and Dylan Moroses. Editing by Vincent Sherry.

