IRS Sending Stimulus To Federal Beneficiaries This Week

The IRS expects to send the payments electronically this week to Social Security recipients and Railroad Retirement Board beneficiaries who didn't file tax returns for 2019 or 2020 and didn't use a special agency tool used to provide the IRS with payment information, the agency said in a statement. It received payment files from the Social Security Administration on Thursday that enable the delivery of the economic impact payments, which were authorized by the American Rescue Plan Act , according to the IRS.
The delivery of those payment files followed a demand sent by a group of four House Ways and Means Committee Democrats, including Rep. Richard Neal, D-Mass., the committee's chairman. They said the Social Security Administration had inexplicably failed to send the files, preventing the delivery of the payments to nearly 30 million federal beneficiaries.
President Joe Biden signed the American Rescue Plan Act on March 11. The legislation authorized a third round of economic impact payments of $1,400 for individuals and $2,400 for couples, with phaseouts for higher-income earners and additional funds for qualifying children.
--Additional reporting by David van den Berg. Editing by Vincent Sherry.
