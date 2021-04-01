Ariz. House OKs Bill To Extend Individual Income Tax Deadline

The House on Wednesday approved S.B. 1297, which would extend the state individual income tax filing and payment deadline to May 17. The IRS extended individual tax deadlines from April 15 to May 17 in light of the coronavirus pandemic and recent changes made to tax law by the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act .
The bill, which was amended by Rep. Shawnna L.M. Bolick, R-Phoenix, in the state House of Representatives, was introduced in February to address relationships between optometrists and their insurance. Bolick amended the bill to propose the state tax deadline extension.
