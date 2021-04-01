IRS Saw 134% Increase In Work From Home, TIGTA Says

Roughly 61,000 IRS employees worked from home at least part time by September 2020, a 134% increase from the weekly average before the pandemic, TIGTA said in its report dated March 23, which didn't provide any recommendations to the agency.
Pandemic plans that the IRS had in place failed to anticipate that an outbreak of disease would require all IRS facilities to be closed at the same time, preventing huge portions of the employee base from working, according to the report.
--Editing by Vincent Sherry.
