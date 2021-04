Ariz. Legislature OKs Bill To Extend Income Tax Deadline

By Jaqueline McCool ·

Arizona would follow the Internal Revenue Service 's lead and extend the state individual income tax return and payment deadline under a bill approved by the state Legislature.S.B. 1297, which was concurred by the Senate and sent to Republican Gov. Doug Ducey on Thursday, would extend the state individual income tax filing and payment deadline to May 17. The IRSfrom April 15 to May 17 in light of the coronavirus pandemic and recent changes made to tax law by the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act The billin the state House of Representatives after it was amended by Rep. Shawnna L.M. Bolick, R-Phoenix. The bill was introduced in February to address relationships between optometrists and their insurance, and was amended by Bolick to include the state tax deadline extension.--Additional reporting by Theresa Schliep. Editing by Neil Cohen.

