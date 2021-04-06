Ariz. Will Extend Income Tax Deadline To Mirror Fed. Action

Gov. Doug Ducey signed S.B. 1297 on Monday. The bill extends the state individual income tax filing and payment deadline to May 17. The IRS extended individual tax deadlines from April 15 to May 17 in light of the coronavirus pandemic and recent changes made to tax law by the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act .
The bill passed March 31 in the state House of Representatives after it was amended by Rep. Shawnna L.M. Bolick, R-Phoenix, and received final passage in the state Senate on Thursday. The bill was introduced to address relationships between optometrists and their insurance, and was amended by Bolick to include the state tax deadline extension.
