Wash. Senate OKs Virus-Related Biz Property Tax Relief

By Daniel Tay ·

Washington state would require county treasurers to provide 2021 property tax payment extensions to certain businesses that have faced financial hardship because of the coronavirus pandemic under a bill unanimously passed by the Senate.The Senate passed H.B. 1332 by a 49-0 vote on Saturday. The bill would allow a property tax extension for businesses that can provide the county treasurer with proof of a 25% decline in revenue in 2020 compared with 2019. The Senate amended the bill to provide that requests for such extensions must be made by April 30 and that county treasurers would have until June 30 to process such requests. The Senate also amended the bill to provide that its provisions would expire Jan. 1, 2022.The billstate House of Representatives by a 96-1 vote in early March. The bill now goes back to the House.--Additional reporting by Jaqueline McCool. Editing by Vincent Sherry.

