!
RI Bill Seeks To Exempt Forgiven Small-Biz Virus Loans From Tax
By Jaqueline McCool
· April 12, 2021, 4:05 PM EDT
Rhode Island would exempt from income tax forgiven federal small-business loans granted as a response to the coronavirus pandemic under a bill introduced in the state Senate.
S.B. 815, which Sen. Sandra Cano, D-Pawtucket, introduced Thursday, would exempt forgiven loans granted as a part of the federal Paycheck Protection Program from state income tax.
