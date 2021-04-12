RI Bill Seeks To Exempt Forgiven Small-Biz Virus Loans From Tax

By Jaqueline McCool ·

Rhode Island would exempt from income tax forgiven federal small-business loans granted as a response to the coronavirus pandemic under a bill introduced in the state Senate.S.B. 815, which Sen. Sandra Cano, D-Pawtucket, introduced Thursday, would exempt forgiven loans granted as a part of the federal Paycheck Protection Program from state income tax.--Editing by Vincent Sherry.

