By Jaqueline McCool

Arkansas has extended its income tax filing deadline to match the new federal deadline of May 17 under a recently enacted bill.S.B. 593, which was enacted Tuesday, will push the the state filing deadline to May 17 as a response to the coronavirus pandemic.--Editing by Vincent Sherry.

