Colo. Legislature OKs Local Biz Property Tax Break Amid Virus

By Daniel Tay ·

The Colorado Legislature approved a bill Wednesday to allow localities to exempt up to 100% of business personal property from property taxation for the tax year 2021 in response to the coronavirus pandemic.The House had approved S.B. 130 on Tuesday by a 64-1 vote, and the Senate passed the bill again by a 34-0 vote with one excused Wednesday after concurring in House amendments. Counties, municipalities and special districts would be allowed to exempt up to 100% of business personal property from property taxation for tax year 2021 under the bill, which said the flexibility provided to local governments would help businesses affected by pandemic restrictions.The bill was introduced by Senate Minority Leader Chris Holbert, R-Parker, Sen. Brittany Pettersen, D-Lakewood, Rep. Kevin Van Winkle, R-Highland Ranch, and Rep. Shannon Bird, D-Westminster.--Editing by Vincent Sherry.

