NY Bill Seeks Credit For Sales Tax Paid On Virus Barriers

New York would allow businesses with up to 100 employees to claim a credit for sales tax paid on construction and installation of physical barriers to stop the spread of the coronavirus, under a bill introduced in the state Assembly.A.B. 6870, which Assemblywoman Judy Griffin, D-Rockville Centre, introduced Tuesday, would allow small businesses to claim a credit for the sales tax paid on installation or construction of barriers including plastic shielding walls, strip curtains, cubicle walls and plexiglass. The credit would be refundable, according to the bill.If enacted, the bill would take effect the first day of the sales tax quarterly period after it is enacted.--Editing by Tim Ruel.

