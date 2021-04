By Jaqueline McCool ·

New Jersey would allow small businesses that laid off workers due to the coronavirus pandemic and then hired them back into their original roles to claim a tax credit, under a bill introduced in the state Senate.S.B. 3613, which Sens. Nicholas Scutari, D-Linden, and Vin Gopal, D-Long Branch, introduced Monday, would allow businesses with 100 employees or fewer to claim a $250 income tax credit per employee who is rehired after being laid off during the pandemic.The credit would be available for the 2020, 2021 and 2022 tax years.--Editing by Vincent Sherry.

