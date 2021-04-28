NC Will Exempt Virus Payments For Property Exemption

H.B. 279, which Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper signed Tuesday, will provide that federal payments, like those given as a part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, will not be included in a resident's gross income in a calculation of whether the resident qualifies for the state's homestead property tax exemption.
The bill will also extend the deadline to request a refund, according to the bill summary.
The bill was introduced March 15 by Rep. Julia Howard, R-Mocksville.
--Editing by John Oudens.
