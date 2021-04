NC Will Exempt Virus Payments For Property Exemption

By Jaqueline McCool ·

North Carolina will exempt coronavirus relief payments from gross income in a determination of whether a taxpayer qualifies for the homestead exemption under a bill signed by the governor.H.B. 279, which Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper signed Tuesday, will provide that federal payments, like those given as a part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, will not be included in a resident's gross income in a calculation of whether the resident qualifies for the state's homestead property tax exemption.The bill will also extend the deadline to request a refund, according to the bill summary.The billMarch 15 by Rep. Julia Howard, R-Mocksville.--Editing by John Oudens.

