NC Will Not Charge Interest After Extending Tax Deadline

North Carolina will not charge interest on underpaid taxes that were originally due April 15 but are now due May 17, the state Department of Revenue said in a news release.In the news release, which was issued Wednesday, the department said thatthe state would not charge interest on the underpayment of taxes for individual income, partnership tax and estates and trusts tax from April 15, 2021, through May 17, 2021.The deadline was automatically extended in March to May 17 and penalties were waived, but the department had said that unpaid liabilities would have continued to accrue interest under previous laws.--Editing by Vincent Sherry.

