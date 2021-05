This article has been saved to your Favorites

By Theresa Schliep ·

The Internal Revenue Service released its weekly Internal Revenue Bulletin on Friday, highlighting extended relief from employment tax penalties, proposed opportunity zone rules and a request for input on the agency's priority guidance plan.The bulletin, dated May 3, includesthe IRS that extends relief from penalties under Internal Revenue Code Section 6656 for employers that reduce their employment tax deposits with the IRS to account for tax credits under coronavirus relief law. Paid sick and family leave tax credits and the employee retention tax credit were originally authorized by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act and Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act and extended by the American Rescue Plan Act The bulletin also highlightedunder the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act . The IRS is considering the way transfers capital gains are treated under IRC Sections 1445 1446(a) and 1446(f) , so that eligible foreign investors could have withholdings deferred under Section 1400Z-2 , according to the rules.An IRS request for recommendations for itsfor May andfor April were also included in the bulletin.--Additional reporting by Joseph Boris. Editing by Vincent Sherry.

