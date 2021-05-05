Mo. House OKs Property Tax Refunds For Cos. Closed Due To Virus

By Jaqueline McCool ·

Missouri would allow property owners to receive a refund of property taxes for the portion of the year the use of their property was restricted because of the coronavirus pandemic under a bill passed Wednesday by the House of Representatives.S.B. 226, which went to the state Senate for concurrence, would allow property owners who had to restrict the use of their property because of local orders or ordinances during the pandemic to get a refund of property tax for the portion of the year the restriction was in place. The bill would not apply to residential properties. The underlying version of the bill would also change the thresholds for remitting sales tax monthly, quarterly or annually.The underlying version of the bill would also allow sellers to deduct and retain sales tax from ticket sales for movies, films and performances and sales tax from concession sales from Aug. 28, 2021, through June 30, 2023.New amendments to the bill also exempt from sales tax purchases of food by grocery stores intended for resale that spoil before being sold and specific medical devices for cancer treatments.--Additional reporting by Paul Williams. Editing by Neil Cohen.

