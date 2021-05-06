Colo. House OKs Expanding Virus-Related Eatery Sales Tax Break

By Jaqueline McCool ·

Colorado would allow restaurants and other food and beverage establishments whose revenue was affected by the coronavirus pandemic to retain sales tax for additional months under a bill passed by the state House of Representatives.H.B. 1265, which passed unanimously in the House Wednesday, would allow bars, restaurants and other places that serve food and alcohol and lost revenue because of the pandemic to take a deduction from state net taxable sales of up to $70,000 for June, July and August. The bill would extend sales tax relief enacted by H.B. 1004,for November 2020 through February 2021.The billby Reps. Kyle Mullica, D-Northglenn, and Kevin Van Winkle, R-Highlands Ranch.--Additional reporting by Daniel Tay. Editing by Vincent Sherry.

