By Jaqueline McCool ·

Massachusetts will temporarily suspend its sales tax filing and payment schedule for vendors whose liability for the year ending Feb. 29, 2020, is less than $150,000 under a Department of Revenue regulation issued Thursday.The emergency regulation said that returns and payments from qualifying vendors that would have been due between March 20, 2020, and June 1, 2021, will now be due Oct. 30, 2021. The emergency regulation is part of a response to the coronavirus pandemic.The regulation doesn't apply to marijuana retailers, marketplace facilitators or motor vehicle vendors, according to the department.--Editing by Neil Cohen.

