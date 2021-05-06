Mass. Extends Penalty Forgiveness For Some Biz Amid Virus

By Jaqueline McCool ·

Massachusetts will allow taxpayers to apply for a waiver of penalties for late filing and late payments for meal tax returns and payments and room occupancy excise returns, the state Department of Revenue said Thursday.The department announced that it would be extending through June 1 its penalty waiver for meal tax returns and room occupancy excise tax return late filings and payments. The previous waiver applied to filings and payments from March 20, 2020, through April 30, 2021. The waiver is an ongoing response to the coronavirus pandemic.The department said applications for a penalty waiver on sales tax not on meals would be handled on case by case.--Editing by Neil Cohen.

