By Emlyn Cameron ·

A bill introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives would offer a tax deduction to people who spent money establishing a home office during the coronavirus pandemic.The Home Office Deduction Act, or H.R. 3058, was introduced Friday by Rep. Joe Morelle, D-N.Y., and would provide a temporary deduction pegged to business expenses related to the transition to remote work between March and December 2020, according to a news release.--Editing by Neil Cohen.

