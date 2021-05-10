Kan. Lawmakers OK Tax Relief For Cos. Closed Due To Virus

By Paul Williams ·

Certain Kansas businesses that had operations curtailed by state restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic would be eligible for property tax refunds under a bill approved by state lawmakers.H.B. 2313, passed by the Legislature on Friday, would allow the owners of business properties to obtain a property tax refund for every day that the business was shut down or subject to occupancy limits from state governmental entities, starting Jan. 1, 2022.The refund could be evenly split between a business operator and property owner, and the operator's share could be applied as a credit against any delinquent rent owed.The bill will next head to Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly. The state Senate voted 35-0 to adopt a conference committee report on the bill, and the state House of Representatives later adopted it by a 108-3 vote.--Editing by Neil Cohen.

