Baker McKenzie Taps London Leader As Global Regional CEO

By Xiumei Dong · May 11, 2021, 4:10 PM EDT
Stephen CooperSenior Tax Correspondent
The government sent out an additional 1.1 million stimulus payments last week, but some low-income taxpayers won't receive them becaus... (more story)
Jeannie O'Sullivan
COVID-19 relief efforts took the form of cash influxes announced over the past week in several states, including a $100 billion "comeb... (more story)
Natalie OlivoSenior Tax Correspondent
President Joe Biden's reference to Switzerland as a tax haven last month prompted backlash from the Swiss government — and highlighted... (more story)
