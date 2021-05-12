NJ Will Exclude Forgiven Virus Loans From Income

By Jaqueline McCool ·

New Jersey will exclude forgiven federal small-business loan amounts from gross income under a bill approved by the governor.S.B. 3234, which Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy approved Tuesday, will exclude forgiven federal Paycheck Protection Program loan amounts from taxpayers' gross income. The billpaid for by federal Paycheck Protection Program loans when those loans are forgiven.The bill applies retroactively beginning Jan. 1, 2020.Sen. Troy Singleton, D-Moorestown,Dec. 7, 2020.--Additional reporting by James Nani. Editing by Vincent Sherry.

