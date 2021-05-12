NJ Bill Would Allow Small-Biz Tax Credit As Virus Aid

By Jaqueline McCool ·

New Jersey would allow small businesses to claim an income tax credit equal to 10% or 20% of a qualifying employee's wages as a response to the coronavirus pandemic, under a bill introduced in the Senate.S.B. 3759, which Sen. Vin Gopal, D-Long Branch, introduced Tuesday, would allow businesses with 100 or fewer full-time employees to claim a tax credit equal to 10% of the wages of an employee who is paid on an hourly basis and is paid 120% of the state's hourly minimum wage.If the business is in a designated COVID-impact county, one where the average monthly unemployment rate is greater than the state's average, then the business can claim a credit equal to 20% of a qualifying employee's wages.The credit could be carried forward for up to seven tax years, according to the bill.If enacted, the credit would apply to the 2020 and 2021 tax years.--Editing by Vincent Sherry.

