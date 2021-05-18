Kan. Extends Corp. Tax Deadline, Telework Withholding Relief

S.B. 47, signed by Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly on Monday, will change the state's corporate income tax deadline to one month after federal returns are due and match other tax return deadlines to the federal due dates, including any extensions the Internal Revenue Service grants. Those changes will apply to tax years 2020 and beyond.
For 2021 and 2022, the bill will also allow employers to continue withholding income taxes based on an employee's primary work location rather than where the employee is working remotely. That provision extends a January executive order from Kelly that provided the withholding relief from March 13 through Dec. 31, 2020.
The bill was introduced by the Senate Committee on Assessment and Taxation on Jan. 21. The state House adopted a conference committee report on the bill May 4, and the Senate gave the bill final approval on May 5.
--Editing by Vincent Sherry.
