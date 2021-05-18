This article has been saved to your Favorites!

NJ Bill Would Let Some Food Businesses Retain Sales Tax

By Jaqueline McCool · May 18, 2021, 12:03 PM EDT

New Jersey would grant some qualifying food and beverage establishments a temporary deduction allowing them to retain a portion of sales tax as a response to the coronavirus pandemic, under a bill introduced in the state Assembly.

A.B. 5710, which Assembly Member Serena DiMaso, R-Holmdel, introduced Monday, would allow food and beverage establishments to deduct from their remittances the sales tax from up to $70,000 in taxable sales each month over a four-month relief period. The deduction could be claimed by a business for up to five locations. Qualifying businesses include breweries, wineries, distilleries, brew pubs, and restaurant and food establishments. The deduction would not apply to fast-food chains.

The four-month relief period during which the deduction could be claimed would begin the first day of the second month following the date of enactment, according to the bill.

--Editing by Vincent Sherry. 

For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.