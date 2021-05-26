Kan. To Grant Property Tax Relief To Cos. Closed Due To Virus

By Asha Glover ·

Certain Kansas businesses that had operations curtailed by state restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic will be eligible for property tax refunds under a bill signed by the governor.Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly on Monday signed H.B. 2313, which would allow the owners of business properties to obtain a property tax refund for every day the business was shut down or faced occupancy limits from state governmental entities, starting Jan. 1, 2022. The refund can be evenly split between a business operator and property owner, and the operator's share can be applied as a credit against any delinquent rent owed.The bill was passed by the Legislature--Additional reporting by Paul Williams. Editing by Neil Cohen.

For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.