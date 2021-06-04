Colo. Senate OKs Extending Food, Beverage Sales Tax Break

By Daniel Tay ·

The Colorado Senate approved a bill to allow restaurants and other food and beverage establishments whose revenue was affected by the coronavirus pandemic to retain sales tax for additional months.The Senate passed H.B. 1265 by a 34-0 vote with one excused on Thursday. The bill would allow bars, restaurants and other places that serve food and alcohol and have lost revenue because of the pandemic to take a deduction from state net taxable sales of up to $70,000 for June, July and August. The bill would extend sales tax relief enacted by H.B. 1004,for November 2020 through February 2021.The billby Reps. Kyle Mullica, D-Northglenn, and Kevin Van Winkle, R-Highlands Ranch, andthe House in May. It goes next to Democratic Gov. Jared Polis.--Additional reporting by Jaqueline McCool. Editing by Vincent Sherry.

