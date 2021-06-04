Colo. Senate OKs Extending Food, Beverage Sales Tax Break

The Senate passed H.B. 1265 by a 34-0 vote with one excused on Thursday. The bill would allow bars, restaurants and other places that serve food and alcohol and have lost revenue because of the pandemic to take a deduction from state net taxable sales of up to $70,000 for June, July and August. The bill would extend sales tax relief enacted by H.B. 1004, which provided the deduction for November 2020 through February 2021.
The bill was introduced April 6 by Reps. Kyle Mullica, D-Northglenn, and Kevin Van Winkle, R-Highlands Ranch, and was approved by the House in May. It goes next to Democratic Gov. Jared Polis.
--Additional reporting by Jaqueline McCool. Editing by Vincent Sherry.
For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.