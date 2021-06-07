Wis. Legislature Asks To Intervene In State Tax Cut Limit Case

The Wisconsin Legislature on Friday told an Alabama federal court that it should be allowed to intervene in the case brought by several Republican attorneys general over the provision in the recently enacted American Rescue Plan Act because it has the same goal. The attorneys general have asked an Alabama federal court for declaratory relief, arguing that it would be unconstitutional for the federal government to broadly interpret restrictions on federal dollars stemming from the law.
"A spending clause-based penalty that is so coercive as to make the state's passage of a contrary law prohibitive is indistinguishable from a direct invalidation of state law, which is why such a mandate is unconstitutional in the first place," the Wisconsin Legislature said.
The suit deals with a federal provision that prohibits states from using the recent $350 billion cash infusion to "directly or indirectly offset … net tax revenue" via state laws or regulations, or through rate cuts, rebates, deductions, credits "or otherwise." States that don't comply with the provision would be required to repay funds equal to the amount of tax cuts they gave.
The Legislature said that it has standing to intervene because the so-called tax mandate harms the state in two ways, partly by harming Wisconsin's interest in the validity of its laws by punishing the state for enacting tax laws under a vague standard for when punishment will occur. The tax mandate also harms the state by undermining the Legislature's specific, institutional role under the state's constitution to cut taxes, according to the motion.
"The mandate coercively limits the states' sovereign lawmaking power to reduce taxes and introduces grave uncertainty into the lawmaking process with its hopelessly vague terms," the Wisconsin Legislature said.
The suit includes several of the 21 Republican state attorneys general who sent a letter in March to the U.S. Department of the Treasury and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen demanding that they weigh in on the provision and interpret it narrowly, while also threatening legal action. Other attorneys general who did not sign the letter joined the suit, suggesting growing Republican opposition.
A complaint was filed in April by attorneys general representing Alabama, West Virginia, Arkansas, Alaska, Florida, Iowa, Montana, New Hampshire, Kansas, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota and Utah.
Yellen responded in a letter to the attorneys general that the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief law doesn't prevent states from enacting a broad variety of tax cuts. States could still enact tax cuts provided they are not offset by federal funds, Yellen said, adding that states that do offset those cuts with federal funds risk only the amount of funds used in the offset.
But in the complaint filed in April by the attorneys general, they said Yellen's response failed to set limits on how Treasury would determine when federal funds were "indirectly" used to offset tax cuts.
Yellen's response also didn't provide a timetable for when Treasury would provide formal guidance on the provision, the state attorneys general said, while state legislatures must operate their current legislative sessions with little understanding of how their work will implicate the provision.
Representatives for the Wisconsin Legislature did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.
The offices of Treasury, the U.S. Department of Justice and the other state attorneys general did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The case is West Virginia et al. v. U.S. Department of the Treasury et al., case number 7:21-cv-00465, in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Alabama, Western Division.
--Additional reporting by Abraham Gross and James Nani.
