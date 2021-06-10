RI Withholding Rules Extended Again For Out-Of-State Workers

By Jaqueline McCool ·

Rhode Island extended an emergency regulation giving withholding tax guidance for employers that have employees temporarily working out of state due to the coronavirus pandemic, the state Division of Taxation announced Thursday.In an advisory release the division said employers should continue withholding state income tax for employees temporarily working out of state due solely to the coronavirus pandemic, extending the emergency regulation another month. Income from employees temporarily out of state will continue to be treated as sourced to Rhode Island for withholding tax purposes.The emergency regulation has been extended multiple times since the beginning of the pandemic. It was first announced. Theis now set to expire July 17.--Additional reporting by James Nani and Abraham Gross. Editing by Roy LeBlanc.

