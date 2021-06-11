NH Will Exempt Forgiven Pandemic Loans From Taxation

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu signed S.B. 3 on Thursday. The measure, introduced in February by Sen. Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, will exclude from state business profits tax forgiven Paycheck Protection Program loan amounts granted to small businesses under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act .
The measure is estimated to cost the state $99.4 million in revenue. The bill passed the Senate in March and the House on June 4.
--Additional reporting by Jaqueline McCool and James Nani. Editing by Neil Cohen.
