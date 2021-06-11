This article has been saved to your Favorites
IRS Clarifies Pandemic Relief Employer Leave, Child Credits
By Emlyn Cameron
· June 11, 2021, 2:58 PM EDT
The Internal Revenue Service
released two sets of frequently asked questions Friday, clarifying two tax credits enhanced by coronavirus pandemic relief legislation: the sick and family leave credit for employers and the child tax credit.
The FAQs answer questions on claiming the credits, computing their amounts and eligibility, the IRS said. Both credits were enhanced by the American Rescue Plan Act,
passed by Congress in March.
