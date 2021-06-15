Colo. To Extend Virus-Related Food, Beverage Sales Tax Break

By Daniel Tay ·

Colorado will allow restaurants and other food and beverage establishments whose revenue was affected by the coronavirus pandemic to retain sales tax for additional months under a bill signed by the governor.H.B. 1265, which Democratic Gov. Jared Polis signed Monday, will permit bars, restaurants and other places that serve food and alcohol and have lost revenue because of the pandemic to take a deduction from state net taxable sales of up to $70,000 for June, July and August. The sales tax relief is an extension of the relief enacted by H.B. 1004, whichfor November 2020 through February 2021.H.B. 1265April 6 by Reps. Kyle Mullica, D-Northglenn, and Kevin Van Winkle, R-Highlands Ranch, andby the House in May. The Senate passed the bill on June 3.--Additional reporting by Jaqueline McCool. Editing by Roy LeBlanc.

