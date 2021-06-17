Mich. Bill Floats Tax Credits For Receiving COVID-19 Vaccine

By Paul Williams ·

Michigan would offer individual income tax credits to residents who receive COVID-19 vaccinations in tax year 2021 under a bill introduced in the state House of Representatives.H.B. 5031, introduced Wednesday, would offer tax credits of up to $400 for individuals who become fully vaccinated from COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus, during the tax year. The bill would offer individuals a $100 tax credit, plus an additional $100 for each dependent, up to a maximum of $400 per taxpayer.Rep. Rachel Hood, D-Grand Rapids, introduced the bill. The legislation was referred to the House Committee on Tax Policy.--Editing by Neil Cohen.

